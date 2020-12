Rescue services searched the waters at Keppel Sands early Wednesday morning after an emergency beacon was accidentally activated.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Australian Maritime Safety Authority at 4.15am to a reported EPIRB that was set off in the Keppel Sands area.

However, after arriving at the scene, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was stood down as the owner was contacted and had advised water police it was an “inadvertent activation”.