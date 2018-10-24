Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter Service has been tasked to airlift a cruise ship passenger to Coffs Harbour.
The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter Service has been tasked to airlift a cruise ship passenger to Coffs Harbour. Lifesaver Helicopter Service
News

Rescue helicopter tasked to open ocean rescue

23rd Oct 2018 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE North Coast Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to respond to an open ocean emergency off the Coffs Coast this evening.

At the request of New South Wales Ambulance and AusSar the helicopter crew has winched a medical team onto the cruise ship MV Carnival Legend.

A spokesman for the service said the medical team at 6pm was treating an 82-year-old male who has been placed in an induced coma on the cruise ship.

 

The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to airlift a cruise ship passenger suffering a medical condition to Coffs Harbour.
The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to airlift a cruise ship passenger suffering a medical condition to Coffs Harbour. Lifesaver Helicopter Service

The cruise ship passenger was a short time ago stretcher winched off the vessel into the helicopter and airlifted to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

Due to the emergency situation, the cruise ship was diverted from its course and was 60-nautical miles off Coffs Harbour when the helicopter made contact.

open ocean rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    premium_icon CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    Business 'I am 72 years old... I don't know how much longer I can keep going'

    Community handed the reins for the future of Mount Morgan

    Community handed the reins for the future of Mount Morgan

    News A community roundtable discussion will be held next month

    Expressions of interest urgently called for JM Kelly group

    premium_icon Expressions of interest urgently called for JM Kelly group

    Business Administrators and liquidators put out urgent call

    Local Partners