Biker's leg torn off as motorcycles, car crash near Ipswich

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital, after he was critically injured in a motorbike crash, north-west of Ipswich on Saturday.

LATEST: Police are investigating a serious traffic crash at Brightview on Saturday involving five motorcycles and a vehicle.

Shortly after midday a silver Holden Commodore sedan travelling south crashed into a red Harley Davidson motorcycle on Brightview Rd resulting in the amputation of the 54-year-old rider's right lower leg from the impact.

Initial investigations indicate the biker was attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Four other motorcycles following crashed while taking evasive action.

The 54-year-old man and another motorcyclist were airlifted to hospital for treatment to their injuries with another three men treated by paramedics.

The driver of the sedan, a 36-year-old woman, was also treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Rescue choppers, ambos ferry injured from six-vehicle crash

SATURDAY UPDATE 3PM: Six people are in hospital following a vehicle and multiple-motorbike collision at Brightview near Ipswich early this afternoon.

The crash occurred on Brightview Rd at 12.15pm.

Two of the six, both men in their 50s, were transported via rescue helicopters in serious conditions.

One was flown to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital with significant lower leg and chest injuries and the other to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a serious chest injury.

Four others, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, and two men in their 50s, were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

The man in his 40s suffered an abdominal injury, the woman an arm injury and the two other men had minor injuries.

Three others with minor injuries - a child, a teenager and a man in his 30s - all declined transport.

The events that led to the crash are not yet known but police report up to five motorcycles may have been involved.

It is not yet known what type of vehicle was involved in the incident.

Brightview Rd remains closed at the scene of the accidents and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Rescue helicopters tasked to multi-vehicle crash, nine hurt

EARLIER: A vehicle and multiple-motorbike incident has been reported at Brightview near Ipswich just after midday today.

The crash is on Brightview Rd and occurred at 12.15pm.

Five ambulance crews, two fire units and two rescue helicopters are on site.

Queensland Ambulance Service report critical care paramedics are treating nine patients.

One is in a serious condition, two others have serious but non-life threatening injuries and six others have minors injuries.

Police report up to five bikes may be involved in the collision.

It is not yet know what type of vehicle was involved in the incident.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and police are diverting east-bound traffic.