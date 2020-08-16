Rescue mission to airlift seriously ill woman

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the scene south of Rockhampton.

A SERIOUSLY ill woman is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital after being airlifted on Friday night.

About 8.40pm Friday, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a coastal location about 140km southeast of Rockhampton to airlift the woman, aged in her 60s, who had become seriously ill and required prompt medical attention.

The woman was initially treated for her symptoms by Queensland Ambulance and Police officers, prior to the arrival of the RACQ Capricorn Rescue medical team.

Further treatment was then conducted to stabilise the woman for air transport.

The woman was transported in a serious condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.