Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the scene south of Rockhampton.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the scene south of Rockhampton.
News

Rescue mission to airlift seriously ill woman

Melanie Plane
16th Aug 2020 9:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SERIOUSLY ill woman is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital after being airlifted on Friday night.

About 8.40pm Friday, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a coastal location about 140km southeast of Rockhampton to airlift the woman, aged in her 60s, who had become seriously ill and required prompt medical attention.

The woman was initially treated for her symptoms by Queensland Ambulance and Police officers, prior to the arrival of the RACQ Capricorn Rescue medical team.

Further treatment was then conducted to stabilise the woman for air transport.

The woman was transported in a serious condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

racq capricorn rescue rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Whats On Hockey, swimming, softball, rugby union, Aussie rules, football and mountain biking on the program.

        $2M housing commission project planned for Frenchville

        Premium Content $2M housing commission project planned for Frenchville

        News The $2 million project will involve seven units being built by the State...

        Woman bailed to live directly behind alleged assault victim

        Premium Content Woman bailed to live directly behind alleged assault victim

        Crime The woman and her partner are accused of pushing, scratching and punching the...

        CQ’s ‘gutter politics’ blasted by Rocky MP

        Premium Content CQ’s ‘gutter politics’ blasted by Rocky MP

        News Refusing to stoop to the level of his critics, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke is...