Rescue Open Day this Sunday

Garth Snaidero will be at the Capricorn Resscue Helicopter Open Day on Sunday

Garth Snaidero and his crew wouldn’t miss a Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service Open Day even if it were his day off.

He’s looking forward to answering questions from the public this Sunday morning at the hangar on Canoona Rd.

After eight years in Rockhampton, Mr Snaidero said the best thing about being part of a rescue crew is the sense of purpose in helping someone during their time of need.

“Every day, you don’t know what you’re going to face; it could be a vehicle accident or on a farm in an outlying region, or on a fishing vessel off the coast,” he said.

“We also help with search and rescue operations, and can be tasked by the police or government to help when needed.”

He said the Open Day is a great opportunity to give back to the community, and to answer questions from the public.

“We get people who’ve got aviation in their blood and want to check out the technology,” he said.

“And the high school students who are considering a career in seearch and rescue.

“Then there’s the three-year olds who sometimes get nervous when they see how big the helicopter is up close.

“They’re used to waving to us when we’re up in the sky.”

