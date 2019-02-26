Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
News

Melbourne man trapped in freshly dug grave

by Rohan Smith
26th Feb 2019 7:55 AM

A MAN is trapped in a grave in Melbourne's northeast after falling two metres, paramedics say.

The man in his 40s is believed to have fallen into the freshly-dug grave at Metery Road in Eltham about 7.45am today.

Paramedics were called to the site shortly before 8am. A spokeswoman for the Victorian Ambulance Service told news.com.au the man has been assessed for injuries and is being treated for an injury to one of his legs.

"He has not yet been extricated," she said.

Pictures from the scene show a ladder leading from ground level into the two-metre grave.

More to come.

editors picks eltham man melbourne rescue trapped

Top Stories

    Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    premium_icon Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    Politics Scheme to create $4.5m Subbies Income Fund to ensure subbies were not left penniless when builders liquidated.

    NEW PROJECT: Hundreds of jobs for huge $550m solar farm

    premium_icon NEW PROJECT: Hundreds of jobs for huge $550m solar farm

    Environment EXCLUSIVE: Proposed CQ solar farm would power 200,000 homes

    $1.5m claim for injury caused by sick cow at saleyards

    premium_icon $1.5m claim for injury caused by sick cow at saleyards

    Crime The sick cow had been transported from Clermont

    Woman taken to hospital after Rocky CBD crash

    Woman taken to hospital after Rocky CBD crash

    News Delays are clearing after a two vehicle crash

    • 26th Feb 2019 8:16 AM