Rescue plane flies in to save lone, stranded CQ fisherman

The Yeppoon Coast Guard was busy on the Capricorn Coast waters this week.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard was busy on the Capricorn Coast waters this week. Photo contributed ROK270415coast

A STRANDED, commercial fisherman needed help from a Cairns aircraft after he became lost off the Capricorn Coast.

The lone passenger aboard the fishing dory let off a distress beacon after he became separated from the mother ship on Sunday afternoon.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard reported they called in the Dornier aircraft from Cairns as the man was stuck beyond their vessels' range.

The distress beacon was activated in the Swain Reefs region, about 100 nautical miles offshore.

The Keppel Sands Coast Guard responded to a separate emergency last Thursday after a small vessel ran out of fuel.

It became stuck about two nautical miles off Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.

Yeppoon Coast Guard contacted a skipper and two crew members to assist.

About 10 minutes later, the coast guard was told a passing vessel had given the disabled boat a few litres of petrol, enough to get him into the harbour.

Five minutes passed before another call was received by Yeppoon Coast Guard.

A five metre fishing vessel with two people on board which broke down at Great Keppel Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue skipper, John Tait departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 10.45am and returned with the boat in tow at 12.15pm.

The boat owner was impressed, made a donation and immediately joined Marine Assist.

Last weekend, the weather forecast kept most of the boaties comfortable.

Although, one vessel was towed back to the harbour by a fellow boatie.

Yeppoon Coast Guard felt it was good to see the recreational fishers looking out for each other.

The coast guard answered a call to assist a five metre half-cabin boat which had two people on board, had fuel problems near The Pinnacles off the Capricorn Coast.

Gormans Removals Rescue skipper, John Tait departed the harbour at 8.20am and returned with the boat in tow at 9.50am.