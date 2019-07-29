Rescue pup will be trained to help others

CHLOE Seymore met Nova when the eight-month-old pup had just 48 hours to live.

Now the kelpie cross will be trained to help others in need.

Mrs Seymore had seen Nova advertised with Isaac Regional Council pound for months.

So two days before Nova was due to be put down, the Moranbah veterinary nurse fostered her.

Mrs Seymore said she was aware of an organisation that trained rescues to be PTSD service dogs, but that it could cost up to $40,000.

Chloe Seymore and PTSD service dog in training Nova. Contributed

"I started a GoFundMe page for her,” Mrs Seymore said. "I worked out what we need cost wise ... to get her fully desexed and vaccinated.”

Now Nova has been accepted by PTSD Dogs Australia and will head to the Sunshine Coast to complete the rest of her training in October.

Once finished, she will become a service dog for returned servicemen or former emergency service personnel.

"The first thing I noticed about Nova is she had a great cuddle,” Mrs Seymore said.

"It's one of the things we test, do they cuddle or do they jump.

PTSD service dog in training Nova. Contributed

"A lot of handlers with PTSD have episodes of trauma and they will be very distressed ... she will know straight away how to treat (the situation).”

Mrs Seymore took time off from her job at Moranbah Veterinary Clinic to help train Nova for her new role.

Mrs Seymore said there was hope for dogs from the pound.

"Only taking them from the pound ... can give them a new chance,” she said.

"I knew nothing about assistance dogs when I started. I have a lot of training with animals in the veterinary nursing, but not much with assistance dogs. I had to learn a lot.”

Mrs Seymore said without the help of Isaac Regional Council and Moranbah Veterinary Clinic, she would not have been able to achieve so much with Nova.