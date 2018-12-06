Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A KC-130 Hercules with its fuel lines extended. An aircraft similar to this has collided with a F/A-18D off the coast of Japan. Picture: US Marines
A KC-130 Hercules with its fuel lines extended. An aircraft similar to this has collided with a F/A-18D off the coast of Japan. Picture: US Marines
News

Fears for lives of seven aircrew

by Jamie Seidel
6th Dec 2018 8:56 AM

An air and sea search has been launched off the coast of Japan for seven US Marine aircrew after a F/A-18D Hornet fighter and a KC-130 Hercules tanker collided during a refuelling manoeuvre.

Both aircraft crashed into the sea off the island of Iwakuni. The incident happened about 2am local time (4am AEDT).

Hercules tankers usually carry a crew of five. The Hornet involved in the crash carries two.

Unconfirmed reports one of the missing Marines has been pulled from the water, alive. The rescue mission is ongoing.

Few details are available, but the difficult refuelling manoeuvre would have been complicated by being conducted at night and any weather events at the time.

The smaller fighter approaches from the rear of the Hercules which has a fuel line trailing behind. An extendible nozzel then 'plugs-in' to allow fuel to flow.

aircrew america editors picks japan marine research

Top Stories

    Teen out of coma one week after bike accident

    premium_icon Teen out of coma one week after bike accident

    News Over $6000 has been raised for the Hill family in 5 days

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    • 6th Dec 2018 8:20 AM
    Adani says legal action won't stop mine

    premium_icon Adani says legal action won't stop mine

    Environment "We do not need the North Galilee water scheme finalised” to start

    JOBS GALORE: BHP to hire 350 new workers

    premium_icon JOBS GALORE: BHP to hire 350 new workers

    Business Internal company to replace traditional outsourcing

    Local Partners