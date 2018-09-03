Rescue services' search due for drifting distress beacon

A DRIFTING distress beacon led not-for-profit rescue organisations on a wild goose chase on Saturday.

The beacon was detected by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority and local rescue organisations were notified at 5.30pm on Saturday.

AMSA's information suggested the device was about a nautical mile East of Bluff Rock.(Iron Pot Island).

Gormans Removals Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour immediately.

Once the harbour had been cleared, the signal from the EPIRB could be detected by the onboard Radio Direction Finder.

The drifting EPIRB was found within the next 10 minutes, recovered from the water and switched off.

The Rescue 300 helicopter arrived and conducted a search pattern for debris in the water but there was no sign of a boat or people in the water. No distress calls had been received and no boat had been reported missing.

It was later concluded that the water-activated beacon had possibly drifted away from the unoccupied motor cruiser which had been swamped in Coorooman Creek, near Zilzie, on Monday.

This incident highlights once again the need for expired distress beacons to be handed in to the Coast Guard so that they cannot cause problems and for all beacon registrations to be kept up to date so that, in the event of an activation, the designated emergency contact for the beacon can be quizzed about the current status of the boat concerned.