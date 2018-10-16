Menu
Missy was pregnant with her third Picture: Zoo Studios
Pets & Animals

Rescued canines light up calendar

by Michelle Collins
16th Oct 2018 5:46 AM

EVERY dog has its day, but some of the English and American staffordshire bull terriers helped by the Queensland Staffy and Amstaff Rescue have their own month.

The rescue group puts out a calendar, starring some of the pets that have come into its care in the past year, to help raise the almost $150,000 it spends each year on vet care.

Each photo is accompanied by the story of how the dogs came into care and where they are now.

Rescue group president Andrea Miszczuk said that in the past year, homes had been found for more than 500 dogs.

 

Ricky was sadly a high profile victim of abuse, he was seized by an animal welfare association who worked with Ricky to rehabilitate him.
"With the introduction of stricter breeding laws, we have found ourselves rescuing many more pregnant females and lots of puppies," Ms Miszczuk said.

"Just recently, we rescued Hope, who was found dumped in a drain heavily pregnant.

"She gave birth to eight puppies, of which only two survived.

"We rely solely on the donations of the general public and the calendar sales help us at the busiest time of the year for rescue," she said.

The calendar costs $20 and can be bought through qld-staffy-rescue-shop.myshopify.com

