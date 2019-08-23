3 people rescued after boat sinks off Rosslyn Bay tonight

ACTION STATIONS: Coast Guard Yeppoon responded to a radio call from a 9 metre motor cruiser near Humpy Island on Sunday morning.

THREE people are safe but shaken after they ended up in the water when their boat sank off Rosslyn Bay tonight.

Ambulance officers received a call from police just after 6.30pm to attend to the three who had spent 20 minutes in the water before being rescued by the Yeppoon Coast Guard.

A helicopter search was about to begin just as the three were found.

A spokesman for QAS said they were returned to Rosslyn Bay where they were assessed and found to be cold but uninjured.

It is not known what caused the boat to sink.