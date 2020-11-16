Research project to shine light on remote education tutors

UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland education researchers have arrived in Central Queensland today to meet with remote education tutors to launch a nationwide survey.

The survey plans to capture the experiences and perceptions of those who share, with the distance education teacher, the responsibility for the schooling of children learning in a remote setting.

The project will be led by researchers Dr Karen Peel, Dr Brad McLennan, and Professor Patrick Danaher.

Dr Peel said there was an “incredibly limited” amount of research literature that covered the topic or had explored what it meant to be a remote education tutor.

“All children in Australian schools of distance education are required to have adult supervision during their school day, and as many parents found out during COVID-19 lockdowns, even when supplied with resources from your child’s school, supporting the learning of those resources can be an incredibly tough job,” she said.

She said the main purpose of the research was to raise the profile and identity of remote education tutors, by acknowledging who represented the sector and how the role impacted on personal lifestyles and professional work.

“We really want to get a solid grasp on the issues that confront remote families and educators and then work on exploring how to better support the people in those roles,” she said.

“Eventually we plan to look at developing a credentialing system for remote education tutors to really validate the role they play in ensuring quality education regardless of location.

“Our USQ research team is complemented with the inclusion of Lizzie Burnett, who is a remote education tutor, based in central Queensland. As such, Lizzie has an intrinsic understanding and lived experience in this space, which is a great addition to our overall research platform.”

To access the survey, go to surveys.usq.edu.au/index.php/261665?lang=en.

The survey will be officially launched at two mini-school events organised by the Capricornia School of Distance Education, one in Emerald today and one in Rockhampton on Wednesday.

