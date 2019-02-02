Research project unearths interesting history of Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council's long and rich history is now documented for posterity thanks to the dedicated research efforts of Michael Prior.

A local resident and employee of LSC, Mr Prior initially set out to discover the history of LSC before narrowing his focus towards developing a comprehensive list of names of the councillors, mayors and CEOs to have served over the past 138 years.

After spending three years of his spare time painstakingly sifting through archives and consulting with the Capricorn Coast Historical Society, the son of a former LSC councillor also gathered together details of every council election, resignation, by-election, and appointment.

During the first LSC meeting for the year in January, Mr Prior's "labour of love” was presented as a gift at the LSC table before being launched yesterday on LSC's website for public scrutiny and feedback.

Upon receiving the document, LSC mayor Bill Ludwig commended Mr Prior's efforts to record and preserve the council's history for the local community.

"On behalf of Council, I must sincerely thank Mr Prior for putting so much of his time and effort into this work that not only reflects on our past for historical reference, but also recognises those people who've contributed tremendously towards shaping this community into what it is today,” Mayor Ludwig said.

Mr Prior said he felt enormously proud of the document he was able to produce.

"This document was gifted to Council from me as a private citizen, I'm just fortunate I was able to present it formally as a Council officer so it could be officially recorded,” Mr Prior said.

"I feel like this was a great way to close a chapter on my life as I head towards my retirement, while also acknowledging and giving recognition to all of those people who have contributed to our local government throughout that time.

"I hope that people will appreciate that it was done properly, and place value on it in years to come.”

Numerous interesting historical statistics were revealed by the research including former names of LSC, the gender ratio of council's representatives and who the longest serving representatives were.

A total of 71 councils have been elected, featuring 22 councillors (15 women), 27 mayors (one woman - Barbara Wildin between 1991 and 2000) and 13 CEO's (one woman - the current CEO Chris Murdoch).

The longest serving mayor was William Todd who led the Shire for a remarkable 25 years between 1936 and 1961 followed by current mayor Ludwig who has lead since 2000 (excluding the council amalgamation period).

CEO William Henninges' tenure (1894-1897) ended by his serving 7 years penal servitude for embezzling 1006 pounds from council.

To read more interesting historical facts and to check the provided documents for accuracy, please visit the LSC's website.