Research teams compete to transform CQ health care

(From left) Nurse Researcher CQ Health and CQUniversity Tracy Flenady, CQ Health Nursing Director Education and Research Julie Kahl, Professor Trudy Dwyer (CQUni), Assoc Professor David Shaker (UQ Rural Clinical School), Professor Grant Stanley (CQ Uni), CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson, CQ Hospital and Health Board Chair Paul Bell and Board Member Professor Leone Hinton celebrate the Research Ready launch.

AN innovative research project launched by CQ Health last week will have wide-reaching

benefits for the healthcare of Central Queenslanders.

Twenty-four teams will do an eight-week skills development program mentored by

experienced researchers who will help them develop a research application.

Eight projects will be chosen and will then be funded for a 12-month research program that will transform healthcare for Central Queenslanders.

Chief Executive Steve Williamson and Board Chair Paul Bell helped launch CQ Health's Research Ready Grant Program and said it would drive research programs in Central Queensland to ultimately improve healthcare services using solid evidence gathered locally.

Mr Williamson said support and resources to allow local clinical research was essential in the recruitment and retention of healthcare professionals.

"We need to keep our clinicians engaged and enthused and research opportunities are an

ideal platform for that. The ultimate benefit of those research programs of course is the

improvement of the services we offer our patients and consumers, and that's the reason we

all do what we do.”

Mr Williamson said learning and research was one of the five objectives outlined in CQ

Health's strategic plan, Destination 2030: Great Care for Central Queenslanders.

He said this project was made possible through collaboration with CQUniversity and

University of Queensland Rural Clinical School.

Destination 2030: Great Care for Central Queenslanders.

Strategy to shape the future of healthcare across our region, and support our aim for Central Queenslanders to be amongst the healthiest in the world.

Clinical outcomes and our patient and consumer experience will be amongst the best in Australia, and CQ Health will be the best place in Queensland for health staff to work.

In delivering this vision, there are significant challenges for our communities and our hospital and health service, together with a rapidly changing context for health services across the country and internationally.

Destination 2030 strategy sets out these challenges and that changing context and also our ambitious plans to address these challenges, improving the care, experience, clinical outcomes and ultimately helping to improve the health of our population across Central Queensland.

Our challenge: the health of Central Queenslanders

We face significant immediate challenges in the health of our population across Central Queensland including:

smoking rate almost 40% higher than the Queensland average

obesity rate 20% higher

high risk alcohol consumption 15% higher.

These and other key factors have significant impacts on the prevalence of disease, including cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

Central Queenslanders' median age of death is two years earlier than the State average.