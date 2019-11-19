Resident beaten with shelf in ‘terrifying’ burglary

A PLASTERER who beat a man with a shelf during an ice-fuelled home invasion has claimed he fell victim to a "culture of drug use within the building industry".

Shaun David Thomson, 27, wiped tears from his eyes as he was jailed in Southport District Court on Tuesday

Thomson covered his face with a bandana before raiding a Mermaid Beach home and demanding a mobile phone and laptop with two co-offenders, Codi Alan Simpson and Soraya Lonie Roberts.

Shaun David Thomson, 27, faced Southport District Court on Tuesday for sentencing. Picture: Facebook

Thomson punched and kicked their victim while he was down, leaving the man badly injured and covered in blood, prosecutor KJ Heath told the court.

"Mr Thompson utilised a shelf to hit the complainant and there was punching and kicking while the complainant was down," she said.

Another resident at the home was beaten by Simpson as he slept and suffered traumatic head injuries.

Thomson faced the court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to burglary by breaking in at night and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company on February 6, 2017.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said the invasion about 2am "would have been nothing short of a terrifying experience".

The offence was "premeditated" and Thomson's fingerprints were found, Ms Heath said.

Defence barrister Jason Buckland told the court Thomson was formerly the boss of the men targeted.

Co-offender Soraya Lonie Roberts, 27, of Coomera walks from Southport Courthouse after an earlier sentencing hearing.

He said Thomson had been "in the grips of a drug problem" but had "changed the way he approaches life" and distanced himself from the use of methamphetamines (ice).

Mr Buckland linked Thomson's struggle with drugs to the building industry.

Judge Rosengren was critical no documentation was tendered demonstrating Thomson's rehabilitation, but Mr Buckland argued there was "optimism for this young man's future".

Judge Rosengren criticised Thomson's "appalling behaviour" and said he "breached the sanctity" of the victim's home.

Thomson was sentenced to three years jail, but he will be eligible for parole in October 13 next year.

His partner, heavily pregnant with their first child, sobbed as Thomson was led away.