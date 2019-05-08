Resident calls out council on Emu Park pedestrian danger

SAFETY ISSUE: Warren Wright is calling for line marking and signage for dedicated pedestrian crossings in Emu Park.

SAFETY ISSUE: Warren Wright is calling for line marking and signage for dedicated pedestrian crossings in Emu Park. Trish Bowman

WARREN Wright is asking Livingstone Shire Council to install dedicated pedestrian crossings with signage and line marking before someone is hurt.

Mr Wright spends a lot of time walking and has become frustrated with the confusion at Emu Park's shared road zones.

"The zebra crossing is a universally recognised pedestrian space on the streets of our towns and cities. It protects pedestrians by conferring on them an absolute right to cross the street at that location with the very reasonable expectation that all motor vehicles are required by the law to stop and give way to all pedestrians using the crossing,” Mr Wright said.

"It is a question of community safety, road awareness and respect for all citizens using the streets, to which they are perfectly entitled.

"In the lovely beachside hamlet of Emu Park there is not one single zebra crossing and this angers me greatly.”

Mr Wright said instead of dedicated crossings there were ambiguous structures on the streets that looked as though they might be safe places to cross, but he warned one must approach these with great trepidation.

"For anyone who does not live in the town and is not familiar with this most peculiar policy of the local council, you just have to stop at one of these 'crossings' to see that both drivers and pedestrians are unsure as to their correct use.

"Some drivers will stop and give way to the pedestrians and others will go speeding through regardless of whether you have already begun the crossing or not,” he said.

"This is of grave concern to all residents and visitors, particularly our more senior residents who can at times require a little more time to get across the road.

"This situation is quite irrational and a dangerous dereliction of the duty of the local council to provide the standard zebra crossing that poses great risks to pedestrians.”

Mr Wright has written to the council about his concerns, asking it to provide line marking and signage to remove confusion and possibly save lives, and he is encouraging the community to do the same.

"The current situation defies logic and convention. It denies pedestrians the dignity and rights they are entitled to by the law everywhere - except Emu Park,” he said.

"It endangers pedestrians and in a lovely little town like Emu Park where there are significant numbers of elderly folk, this is unacceptable.

"The local council is there to act in the best interest of the community, so I ask the community to let your council know that needs to include the ability to safely cross the road.”

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the council was taking Mr Wright's concerns on board and had included them as part of the ongoing Emu Park and foreshore revitalisation plans.

"Emu Park currently has a mix of crossings and shared zones where pedestrians are required to give way to traffic. Council can and will be looking at the concern for the safety of all road users,” Cr Ludwig said

"Similar situations in Yeppoon were addressed by putting in place raised pedestrian crossings that provided better visibility while also acting as traffic calming measures.”