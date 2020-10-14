Resident finds youths ransacking South Rocky home

Police are searching for two youths alleged to have ransacked a South Rockhampton home this morning.

It is understood the two males gained entry to the Cambridge St property around 11am.

The pair were interrupted by the resident 30 minutes after first entering the property.

Early reports suggest the youths gained entry through a rear window.

It is unknown at this time whether any goods were stolen.

They have since fled the scene, last seen around Canning St, The Range.

Both are believed to be wearing black T-shirts.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.