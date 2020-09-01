Menu
Resident lights flare to attract firies to blaze

Timothy Cox
1st Sep 2020 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON resident was reported to have lit a flare last night to attract firies to his or her toaster fire.

A triple-0 caller told Queensland Fire and Emergency Services that someone had lit a flare on North Street after inital reports of a structure fire.

Two crews were then dispatched to the scene about 6.30pm, but the fire was said to have been extinguished by the time they arrived.

One crew left shortly after; the other stayed until 7.50pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said everything was safe and “left in the hands of the occupier”.

