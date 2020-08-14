Resident outrage as 5G tower planned close to property

TOWER CONCERN: One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery said he's been approached by residents concerned about a 5G tower upgrade in Yeppoon and its proximity to nearby residences.

TIME is running out for Yeppoon residents to have their say on the installation of three 5G antennas in Mary Street, with One Nation’s candidate outraged to hear it would be just 14 metres from the bedroom of a Raymond Terrace property.

The proposed upgrade of the existing mobile phone base station at the Yeppoon exchange facility, does not require a development application, but was required to seek feedback from residents across the region - which concludes today.

Work includes the installation of three new 5G AIR panel antennas (each no more than 2.8m in length), three new remote radio units, and three new tower mounted amplifiers and associated ancillary equipment.

Telstra was required to notify the council and interested and affected parties of the proposed upgrade works, but according to Mr Rothery, Telstra claimed no locally circulated newspaper was identified in the area, which he said was “completely false”.

“Instead, Telstra have erected a sign on the boundary of the Mary Street site and sparsely notified nearby residents,” Mr Rothery said.

“The proposed site sits just 14 metres from the bedroom of one Raymond Terrace property with the property owner notifying me yesterday of the issue.

“Given the concern many residents have with the new 5G towers, you’d think Telstra would attempt to install these antennas further away from residential properties.”

Mr Rothery encouraged the council to speak with Telstra and look to relocate the antennas to one of the number of elevated buildings across Yeppoon’s town centre.

“Bayview Tower, The Hub and council’s carpark would make more suitable and less intrusive sites for these proposed antennas,” he said.

STATION PROPOSAL: The notice informing the Yeppoon community about Telstra’s plan for a 5G tower upgrade.

“It would also remove the unsightly antenna mast and reduce the long term visual impact on the town.”

Livingstone Shire Council was approached for comment.

Telstra QLD regional general manager Rachel Cliffe said they had proposed upgrading the existing site to 5G, and had informed the community and residents with a sign at the site, and letterbox drops.

“We comply with all limits and regulations regarding safe exposure of radiofrequency signals set by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) and the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) and based on the assessment for this site and all nearby properties the levels fall well within this standard,” Ms Cliffe said.

“Due to the elevated position of the current site, moving the equipment to the town centre would limit the level and reach of mobile coverage that the community currently expects and relies upon.

“EME levels of 5G are similar to that of 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi networks. We rely on the expert advice of Australian and international health authorities including the World Health Organisation (WHO), International Commission for Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) for overall assessments relating to health and safety, as well as our own testing.

She said these organisation’s research indicated that there was no established evidence for health effects from radio waves used in mobile telecommunications, including 5G.

Telstra provided more information on its fact sheet.

You can make your submission to max.peel@aurecongroup.com (Telstra Ref: YEPPOON EXCHANGE - 57641) RFNSA #4703002.

Proposals are due by the close of business, Friday August 14, 2020.

Examining the facts around 5G

The Morning Bulletin previously wrote about Frenchville couple living with cancer who were worried about the impact of 5G on a nearby water reservoir.

Robyn Ferguson and her husband John were concerned about the installation of 5G communications technology at the end of their Frenchville street.

In that story, it was found that there was no evidence to suggest 5G has an effect on drinking water, or in general, with Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Brendan Murphy confirming the safety of 5G in an official public statement.

“I’d like to reassure the community that 5G technology is safe,” Dr Murphy said.

“There is no evidence telecommunication technologies, such as 5G, cause adverse health impacts.

“This position is supported by health authorities in Australia and around the world.

“Mobile phone networks and other wireless telecommunications emit low-powered radio waves also known as radiofrequency EME. This is different to ionising radiation associated with nuclear energy or use in medicine.”

He said the radio waves to which the general public was exposed from telecommunications were not hazardous to human health.

Comparing energies: Telstra's mmWave 5G trials showed EME levels were very low and similar to existing technologies.

To ensure the public remains protected, he said limits were established to protect people from exposure to radio waves with the limits set well below the levels where there is evidence of some biological effects such as tissue heating.

“Under the Australian Communications and Media Authority’s regulatory framework, all telecommunications, including new 5G technology, have to comply with the exposure limits.”

In order to further improve understanding about this issue, the Australian Government recently announced an investment of $9 million over four years to assure the public of the safety of telecommunications networks, including new 5G mobile networks.

New initiatives under the Enhanced EME Program will include more targeted scientific research and public information to address community concerns.

Highly regarded scientific educator Dr Karl Kruszelnicki has published an article explaining 5G issue in simple terms.

