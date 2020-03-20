Resident rally to ‘Adopt a Nan or a Pop’

“I THINK in times of crisis people either come together or they fall apart, and I’ve seen a lot of falling apart over the past couple of weeks so I’m just doing my best to try and bring people back together.”

Those are the words of Gracemere mum of five, Melissa Murphy, who is no stranger to community service.

Last year she co-ordinated efforts to send care packages to drought-stricken farmers, an effort which turned out to be “one of the most rewarding things” she’d ever done.

This year, as COVID-19 continues to spread fear and uncertainty both nationally and abroad, Melissa has devised a new initiative, to help the most vulnerable members of our community stay safe.

Dubbed “Adopt a Nan or Pop”, the initiative aims to connect healthy, able individuals or families with senior citizens who might be struggling.

“I’m sure we’ve all witnessed elderly people in the shops at the moment, standing in front of rows upon rows of empty shelves, absolutely bewildered, overwhelmed and unable to purchase the everyday items that they need,” Melissa said.

“If we can get one person or one family to adopt one nan or pop, then we as a community can work together to come together to ensure that these more vulnerable members of our community are looked after.”

Murphy posted her idea to Facebook on Wednesday night and was stunned by the response.

Already dozens of people have responded, wanting to get involved.

“The response has been pretty overwhelming, so now what we need is to find the nans or pops. A lot of them aren’t on social media,” she said,

“A lot of them are feeling really scared and isolated and a lot of them are alone, you know they might have lost their partner years ago or their children live somewhere else.”

Through ‘Adopt a Nan or Pop’, Melissa hopes to alleviate some of this stress and anxiety by allowing pensioners to stay in their homes and have their groceries delivered to them.

“We don’t need vulnerable members of our community out in public at the moment, they shouldn’t need to be battling the shops. I know they brought in the elderly hour in the morning but it doesn’t seem to be enough,” she said.

“I’m hoping this is something that motivate and inspires people to get up off their butts and go ‘hey I haven’t seen Mary down the street in a few days, I’m going to go down and check on her and make sure that she has everything she needs’.”

For more info head to the Disaster Relief Community Effort CQ Facebook page or contact the Morning Bulletin.