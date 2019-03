Police are searching for the youths.

Police are searching for the youths. Mike Richards GLA190118STNG

10.50am: A resident in a Rockhampton street has discovered a juvenile intruder in her home.

The incident happened in Baden-Powell Street about 10.05am.

The resident surprised the youth, aged about 13, as he entered her back door.

He ran off in the company of another youth of about the same age. One was wearing black shorts and shirt.

The other had red shorts.

There had been earlier complaints of loitering youths in the Wandal area.