Resident voices his concerns for town’s water supply

Gerry Bewster, who's livedin Mt Morgan for more than 80 years, weighs in on the electoral boundary debate

AS councillor Drew Wickerson appeals for Mount Morgan residents to voice their opinions on proposed divisional boundaries, Gerry Brewster had bigger concerns on his radar.

This week, The Morning Bulletin reported changes to the Rockhampton Region’s divisional boundaries had been proposed by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

These changes would affect Mount Morgan and Bouldercombe residents, whose properties sit within Divisions 4 and 5 to be added to Division 6 which includes the Rockhampton suburb of The Range.

In Mount Morgan, lifelong resident Gerry Brewster, a passionate man who has raised his concerns about the historic township, said he wasn’t greatly concerned about the proposed changes.

“It doesn’t worry me where the boundaries are,” he said.

However, the town’s arguably dying water supply was vastly more important to him.

The 84 year-old reflected on a time when Mount Morgan’s waterways were dry and water trains would deliver to the town from Rockhampton.

“If we run out of water, there’d be sewerage pipes blocked,” he said.

Gerry begged the question, where has the water gone?

“They used to pump water from Newman Park to the mine, and there’s a big reservoir below the Big Stack, which was always full of water,” he said.

But he pondered on dirt roads within the town, which had been cleaned to “keep dust down”.

Gerry thought a possible solution to the town’s water supply issues would be to dredge the Dee River before rainfall.

Details on the proposed changes and submissions to the Electoral Council of Queensland can be made on the ECQ website.

Submissions close at 5pm on September 30.