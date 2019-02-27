Residential water meter replacement program progressing

ALMOST 500 water meters have been replaced among homes in The Range.

Rockhampton Regional Council and Fitzroy River Water rolled out a program in August last year to replace 3,000 water meters in South Rockhampton.

The $300,000 project has been applied to homes either side of Agnes St and between Bellevue and Bowen terraces.

"In many parts of Rockhampton and Gracemere, a large portion of water meters are now approaching the end of their useful life - with up to 80 per cent being more than ten years old, and some more than 15 years old,” water committee chair Councillor Neil Fisher said.

"The works will also replace any old plumbing associated with the meter, which effectively will save both time and costs - as they become more prone to leaks and failures if not replaced.”

Fitzroy River Water manager, Jason Plumb said although small in size, water meters played a critical role in ensuring the best possible service to residents.

"Water meters are an important way of making sure the supplied volume of drinking water is accurately measured so that customers know how much water they use and to ensure that customers are billed correctly.

The Queensland Urban Potable Water and Sewerage Benchmarking Report, published last year, showed that out of 13 large regional water service providers, Rockhampton had the cheapest typical annual residential bill for water and sewerage.

"This project will help to ensure that FRW remains a low cost and high quality water service provider,” Mr Plumb said.

Only Rockhampton Regional Council's Fitzroy River Water employees are permitted to maintain and change water meters.

In an update in this week's airport, water and waste committee agenda, it was noted the program was "progressing well with now almost 500 residential 20mm water meters replaced in the Athelstane Range area.”

Crews completing the installation works are following a carefully planned work package to maximise the cost effectiveness of the installation works.

One crew recently installed 30 new water meters in a single day which was an "excellent achievement”.

This replacement program is expected to remain ongoing until all the ageing water meters have been replaced.

It was announced in the roll-out of the program last year it would be completed in June 2019 with further renewal programs to follow.

The 2018/19 water charges by Rockhampton Regional Council. RRC

WATER METERS

Registers the amount of water through the connection to property via an eight digit display

Changes and maintenance to be only conducted by Council staff

Read on a quarterly basis

Charged on a tiered consumption rate