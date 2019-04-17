Menu
The Rockhampton CBD lit up at night.
Residents asked to have their say on amendments

Aden Stokes
17th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has proposed a major amendment to the planning scheme, and wants your input.

The amendments reflect changes in the region, improve the protection and preservation of historical buildings, and promote new opportunities.

The proposed major amendment will:

Introduce the Fitzroy River Accommodation and Fitzroy River Industry precincts;

Introduce the Kershaw Gardens precinct;

Improve protection and preservation of residential and commercial buildings that represent Rockhampton's history;

Update Fitzroy River flood overlay mapping to incorporate North Rockhampton Flood Management in Berserker;

Update requirements to encourage office development fronting onto Quay Lane providing additional business opportunities and promote activation and utilisation of laneways in the Rockhampton CBD;

Allow limited short-term accommodation land use activities within residential zones;

Reduce levels of assessment to enable the conversion of existing buildings in the high density residential zone;

Incorporate Water Sensitive Urban Design principles into development codes and planning scheme policies; and

Revise provisions and levels of assessment for advertising devices including changes to digital signage.

To make a submission or for more information, go to rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au.

The public consultation period closes on Friday, May 17.

