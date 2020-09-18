Residents called on for holiday crime watch

People should call triple-0 in emergencies and Police Link on 131 444 for non-emergencies.

ROCKHAMPTON police are asking residents to be their sentinels and keep watch over school property as holidays begin.

Capricornia District Crime Prevention Coordinator Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull today said there was usually see an increase in vandalism and property offences around schools as children break from their studies.

He said canteens were often broken into for food and cans of drinks, and offenders sometimes looked for petty cash in office buildings.

“We see wilful damage in classrooms and school equipment, and graffiti is another common offence we see,” Snr Sgt Hull said.

“We want people to remember that closed schools are not a playground for kids and that the school yards are not to be used as sporting event venues unless they have permission from the school.”

Police will patrol around schools throughout the holidays to detect and deter people from entering school grounds.

But Snr Sgt Hull said the public could lend the police a hand.

“We’re asking the public to help us out by keeping an eye on schools near them and reporting any suspicious behaviour,” he said.

“During the day that might be the sound of glass breaking or loud noises. During the night it might be hearing voices in the schoolyard; it might be seeing lights moving around among buildings; it might be they hear the alarm go off at the school.”

He said people should call triple-0 in emergencies and Police Link on 131 444 for non-emergencies.