SEEING’S BELIEVING: Emu Park Lions and community helpers with the huge collection of rubbish. Picture: Contributed
Community

Residents clean up town and have it looking good as new

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 10:00 AM
RESIDENTS united on Sunday to clear Emu Park of rubbish as part of Clean Up Australia Day 2020.

Emu Park Lions Australia Day Clean Up co-ordinator Lyn Nicholls said she was very pleased with the number of people who turned up to lend a hand.

Ms Nicholls said 25 people helped cover about 15 different areas of Emu Park over a two-hour period.

“It was great to see the parks and beaches were relatively clear of rubbish, but it was unfortunate to see the main amount of rubbish collected still came from illegal roadside dumping,” she said.

“It would also appear the Container Deposit Scheme is working as very few bottles and cans were collected during this year’s clean-up.’’

Participants were treated to a well-deserved sausage sizle for their efforts following the clean-up.

