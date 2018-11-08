Menu
Large hail hits Kundabung
WATCH: Baseball-sized hail pounds the Mid North Coast

by Seniors News
8th Nov 2018 11:16 AM | Updated: 1:16 PM

RESIDENTS are assessing the damage from a barrage of baseball-sized hailstones powered by an intense storm that yesterday swept through the Mid North Coast of NSW.  

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall were predicted in the path of the storm which hit around 2:30pm.

However, property owners in Kundabung felt the full force of the storm with large hail battering homes, cars and even a neighbouring school.

In footage shot of the storm, large hailstones pound into Steven Mihaljevic's property, with some of the missiles bouncing up off the ground to the height of the washing line.

The aftermath of the storm was felt long into the evening with power knocked out to over 600 homes in the region.

