Residents criticise lack of Browne Park Stadium consultation

STADIUM OPPOSITION: One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien has door knocked residents in the area surrounding the proposed Browne Park Stadium and he said they were complaining about a lack of consultation.

STADIUM OPPOSITION: One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien has door knocked residents in the area surrounding the proposed Browne Park Stadium and he said they were complaining about a lack of consultation.

RESIDENTS living opposite Browne Park are upset that they were yet to be consulted about the proposed stadium upgrade at the site, according to an election candidate who door knocked the area yesterday.

One Nation’s candidate for Rockhampton Torin O’Brien said he was shocked to hear from the homeowners when they told him there had been no community engagement, despite conducting a feasibility study exploring the viability of the project.

“These people have had no consultation, no knock on the door, no letter in the mailbox asking their thoughts on a project that will directly impact them. Nothing,” Mr O’Brien said.

“There’s a significant question mark around the impact of noise on other residents nearby, not to mention the issue of carparking which is non-existent around the current stadium.

Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk told the Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke last July that funding Browne Park Stadium would be considered by Cabinet in late 2019.

“When the local Member (for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke) can’t even pay residents who live opposite Browne Park the courtesy of asking if they’re happy to have their homes repossessed to make way for this upgrade, it shows me Labor don’t care.”

Mr O’Brien seized on yesterday’s Morning Bulletin report that the community still had no clarity from the Queensland Government on the outcome of their fast-tracked $150,000 feasibility study into the stadium, demanding they release it immediately.

>> READ: OPINION: Who deserves to be sinbined over stadium brawl?

>> READ: MP frustrated by Browne Park stadium progress delays

>> READ: STADIUM SAGA: No clarity on Browne Park feasibility study

“What is this Labor Government and the Member for Rockhampton hiding?” he asked.

“This is another example of Mr. O’Rourke and Labor failing to live up to election promises in Rockhampton and greater Central Queensland.

“The Member for Rockhampton should lay his cards on the table and release the study now instead of blindsiding Rockhampton locals.”

From his talks with residents, Mr O’Brien said locals preferred the idea of an all-purpose sports and entertainment precinct built at Victoria Park “because the project is larger, will service the whole community, and will be more cost-effective”.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has also backed plans for the Rocky Stadium and continues to lobby the Federal Government for financial support.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton’s LNP candidate Tony Hopkins have also thrown their support behind the project.

Mr O’Rourke and Tourism Minster Kate Jones were asked for a response on the Browne Park Stadium issue but it wasn’t received before deadline.