Resident’s disgust as young drivers create trouble hotspot

DESPICABLE acts of animal cruelty and constant echoes of rowdy hooning are quite literally keeping Ann Arlott awake at night.

The Hawkins Street resident spoke exclusively to The Morning Bulletin, fed up with years of unrelenting “hooliganism” at Georgeson Oval and Meter St.

Unfortunately, the area near her dream home at The Range has since evolved into a hotbed for concerning behaviour – young adults, even senior school students the main culprits.

“It’s frustrating, the problem has been going on for such a long time. But it’s been getting worse and worse lately, the last six months things have just been coming to a head,” she said.

One recent unsavoury act – the alleged beating of a bird to death – has understandably left the woman and neighbours horrified.

The frustrated resident claims visitors to the area create havoc at all hours of the night.

“I was inside when I heard the distressed calls of magpies nearby. I opened my window to see a bunch of people walking over to where a bird was crying in distress on the ground,” Ms Arlott said.

“They were throwing things, rocks, rubbish and they were stomping around. Two birds were flying around above them with distress calls again.”

Attempts to contact police proved futile, she said, due to lack of evidence of the alleged act.

Ms Arlott checked on the animal the following day, sadly coming across its beaten remains.

“It’s really unacceptable and so horrible to see. Even when cars are parked up there and quiet, you’re still on edge because you’re just waiting for something to happen,” she said.

Constant hooning, drink driving and loud music at all hours are among other incidents which have residents in the area considering selling their properties.

A Magpie was allegedly beaten to death by a group of young adults near Georgeson Oval. Photo: file photo

“They’ll also light fires on the bitumen quite regularly, it happened only a few nights ago,” she said.

“Between my neighbours and I, we’ve had hundreds of phone calls to police. My neighbours particularly have been dealing with the council also. So far, not a lot has been done.”

Ms Arlott does, however, acknowledge council’s previous efforts to install three CCTV cameras in the area – despite the little effect had.

“They’re regularly drinking in the back of their utes. They’ve gathered in such groups that it’s now intimidating,” she revealed.

“I don’t care who comes and parks there quietly and looks at the beautiful view, but they don’t even look at it. They’re too busy eyeballing everyone that comes past them.”

Just last week, Rockhampton police reportedly witnessed a motorcyclist they attempted to intercept flee through the Georgeson Oval area.

Ms Arlott further claimed the troubled area had since wiped $20,000 from her property value.

Rockhampton police say they will increase patrols in the area.

Creating a garden display or planting trees to lessen the area, along with the installation of curbs and fencing are some of the measures suggested to rectify the issue.

A Queensland Police spokesman said local authorities were aware of anti-social incidents occurring in the area and conducted regular patrols.

“Local police have engaged and continue to engage with local residents regarding their concerns with police encouraging residents to contact Policelink or triple-0 (if appropriate) any time an incident occurs,” the spokesman said.

“Police are also engaged in ongoing dialogue with other stakeholders to increase measure in the area, such as lighting.”

They said additional patrols would also be conducted in the area over coming weeks.

Rockhampton Regional Council was approached for comment, however did not provide a response by time of publication.