Residents’ fear prompts action for traffic calming

SAFETY CONCERNS: Sheila and Leslie Mynott are concerned there will be more accidents if traffic is not calmed on Ivey Street West in Taranganba.

FEAR of seeing someone hurt has Sheila and Leslie Mynott calling for traffic calming measures to be taken immediately by Livingstone Council and Yeppoon Police.

Sheila said she and husband Leslie had lived on Ivey Street West in Taranganba for more than 30 years and speeding traffic had never been worse.

“Lights have been installed at both intersections connecting Scenic Highway some years ago and since that time, drivers have been using our street like a racing car track,” Sheila said.

“Just a few months ago we saw a flash of red go by our home as a motorcycle roared past, moments later we heard a crash. The motorcycle collided with a car just metres down the road, he must have been doing at least 100km on this suburban street.

“The car was mess, as were the mother and child who were in the vehicle all because this motorcycle rider didn’t keep to the 50kph speed limit.

“We see it all the time, both day and night. We are really scared there will be a fatality soon if something is not done.

“We have a childcare service across the road and have schoolchildren walking to and from school. It only takes one mistake and driving at those speeds means you have less time to stop.

“The noise is also a problem but when you see the high number of vehicles speeding through the intersections, ignoring the give way signs, it is time to take action before someone is seriously hurt.

“We have contacted police and Livingstone Council and are yet to see any action taken.”

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said while this was a police matter, council was supportive of both local residents who were experiencing this level of inappropriate behaviour and also of police by supplying them with vital data that would help determine the correct action to take.

“I have requested that council staff install counters in this location at earliest possible time,” Cr Ludwig said.

“The counters will tell us how many vehicles are using the road, what speed they are travelling, and the type of vehicles gauged by the weight.”

Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross said police were aware of traffic crashes that had occurred in the vicinity of Ivey Street West.

“Yeppoon Police closely monitor all traffic crashes and if areas are identified as ‘black spots’ or areas with higher than expected traffic crashes further resources are tasked to patrol and take necessary enforcement actions,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

“The Yeppoon Police also work in co-operation with the Livingstone Shire Council, Dept of Main Roads and the Road Policing Unit to identify areas where driver behaviour can be improved along with potential improvements to the design of roads.

“We are committed to road safety and will actively patrol the Ivey Street West area.

“If community members continue to witness dangerous driving behaviours I urge them to contact Policelink on 131 444 to report the incident.”