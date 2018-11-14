Resident's fight for inclusion at tourist hot spot pays off

Causeway Lake amenities are getting an overhaul after a resident raised concerns on lack of all-ability access.

CAUSEWAY Lake amenities are set to get more accessible to both locals and our growing visitor numbers this month, as works begin on installing two PWD (persons with disability) toilets - and Yeppoon identity Chi Chi Murray is one of the people thrilled with the result.

In February Ms Murray said she took her concerns about the lack of all-ability amenities at the Causeway Lake to the Capricorn Coast Community Access and Equity Group.

She had been taking clients to the lake and found no all-ability amenity for people to use, which concerned her a great deal.

Chi Chi Murray. Lyn Stephens

"I took my concerns to both council and CCAEG with suggestions as to how the situation could be resolved and I am very happy that they listened,” she said.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Minister for Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs the Hon Stirling Hinchcliffe inspected the site just days later and confirmed the need for all-ability amenities at the popular recreational area, which was followed by a site inspection by engineers and other council staff.

MAKING IT HAPPEN: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig inspect the Causeway Lake. Trish Bowman

Ms Murray said she was extremely grateful that Livingstone Shire had taken to heart the needs of those living with disability, who would soon take enjoyment at the Causeway Lake.

"Council have responded to the needs of the community, with a successful outcome for not just those living with disability but for the entire community,” she said.

"I commend our council for listening to the community concerns and for putting in place a solution that will open up one of our favourite recreational sites for everyone.”

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said these upgrades would provide better accessibility for residents and visitors of varying abilities, which continued to improve on the liveability and enhancement of the Capricorn Coast as an inclusive tourism destination.

"The Causeway Lake is an iconic tourism destination as well as a recreational resource for both our local and regional communities,” Cr Hutton said.

"These scheduled works will provide equitable access to these facilities for all community members and visitors alike.”

Sally Hancock: #SnapCQ The Causeway Lake. Sally Hancock

Community Development and Support Advisory Committee chair Cr Jan Kelly said the finalised design plans would provide for a separate male and female disability-accessible toilet and change room.

"In addition to these works, council will also undertake minor upgrades to the existing amenity block, including provision of one male and female ambulant toilet and new hand basins,” Cr Kelly said.

"The package of works forms part of the 2018-19 Amenities Renewal Program and is forecast for completion by November 30, subject to weather conditions.

"The work will involve temporary closure of the amenities, however council will provide portable toilets during that time.

"The existing amenities on the eastern side of the Scenic Highway and the southern side of the Causeway Lake also remain open.”