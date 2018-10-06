Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Waterline Apartments at Birtinya have been evacuated after a car burst into flames in the underground carpark.
Waterline Apartments at Birtinya have been evacuated after a car burst into flames in the underground carpark. Contributed
News

Residents flee underground carpark inferno

Scott Sawyer
by
6th Oct 2018 9:40 AM

RESIDENTS have been forced to flee their homes after a car burst into flames in an underground car park.

The fire happened at 7.15am and three urban firefighting crews, a specialist vehicle and senior fire, police and ambulance officers were on scene.

Residents in the Waterline Residential Tower complex in Shine Court, Birtinya, were evacuated as firefighters fought the flames.

>> THE COAST'S 14 MOST SHOCKING DRINK AND DRUG DRIVERS THIS WEEK

>> GLASS BOTTLE HEAD SMASHING FOR WALKING HIS DOG

Smoke was seen pouring out from the underground carpark and firefighters were still on scene more than an hour and a half after the 000 calls were made.

They managed to prevent the fire spreading to other vehicles.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said all residents had been evacuated safely.

At this stage it was unclear how the fire started.

birtinya emergency fire police residential units
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Are you the kind of neighbour you'd like to have next door?

    Are you the kind of neighbour you'd like to have next door?

    News If you notice something that doesn't seem right, do you report it, or just go inside and tell someone "that was weird"?

    • 6th Oct 2018 10:44 AM
    Councillor pleas with gardeners not to boycott Tropicana

    premium_icon Councillor pleas with gardeners not to boycott Tropicana

    News What's become so controversial about this favourite local event?

    • 6th Oct 2018 10:54 AM
    Mother of eight twice jailed for trafficking drugs

    premium_icon Mother of eight twice jailed for trafficking drugs

    Crime She was on a suspended sentence the second time

    FOX FILES: Check out our hottest gossip!

    premium_icon FOX FILES: Check out our hottest gossip!

    News Here are our top topics of the week

    Local Partners