'There's a crisis going on out there': CQ town vandalised daily

VANDALISM, break-ins and property damage are part of the latest string of devastating destruction left behind by Woorabinda youths last week.

Locals have expressed their outrage on social media and said they were ashamed to live alongside these juveniles after their continued support to help them.

The residents have demanded action from the council after the daily attacks haven't stopped.

The Woorabinda township has become the target of non-stop vandalism. CQUniversity

A former resident expressed her anger to The Morning Bulletin after her car was vandalised and deemed un-driveable while she was away for college in Darwin.

She said the council were fully aware of the situation and believed that nothing had been done to assist locals in trying to find a solution.

"There's a crisis going on out there," she said.

"It's been going on for months. There's been constant comments on social media but nothing's been done."

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council deputy mayor Stewart Smith said he was aware of the concerns relating to the number of young people offending in the town.

"Council has been liaising with relevant service agencies and government departments with respect to this concerning community issue," Mr Smith said.

"Last week a community meeting was held to discuss the issues at hand another community meeting is planned for this Wednesday 6pm at Woorabinda.

"Council will continue to advocate for the affected community residents and Woorabinda in general to provide possible solutions and outcomes.

"This issue is affecting our whole community and Woorabinda is united and determined to address our issues in our community with assistance and support from key services in Woorabinda and who visits our community."

The Rockhampton woman said parents were also to blame and expressed her concerns for the safety of the residents as nobody had been charged.

The Morning Bulletin sought comment from the Wooribinda Police Station on what action had been done in regards to these attacks but were unable to reach the station.

Some residents who took to social media said that embedding more teaching of culture was essential to see a change in the younger generation.

Residents even claimed they would move away from the town if nothing was done to guide these kids.