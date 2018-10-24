Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Residents with garden hoses save Harristown home from fire

Tara Miko
by
23rd Oct 2018 4:33 PM

RAPID actions by the occupants of a Harristown home have saved it from being badly damaged by fire this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Hampton St home just before 4pm with reports the property was on fire.

But when crews arrived on scene the occupants of the home had managed to mostly extinguish the blaze, which broke out on the verandah, using garden hoses.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire damage was mostly limited to the verandah area at the front of the property, with minor smoke damage reported from inside the house.

There were no reported injuries at the property.

harristown queensland fire and emergency services structure fire toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    premium_icon CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    Business 'I am 72 years old... I don't know how much longer I can keep going'

    • 24th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Community handed the reins for the future of Mount Morgan

    Community handed the reins for the future of Mount Morgan

    News A community roundtable discussion will be held next month

    • 24th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Strelow cuts holiday short to rush home for exciting news

    premium_icon Strelow cuts holiday short to rush home for exciting news

    Council News 'I wouldn't miss it for the world'

    • 24th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Expressions of interest urgently called for JM Kelly group

    premium_icon Expressions of interest urgently called for JM Kelly group

    Business Administrators and liquidators put out urgent call

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:30 AM

    Local Partners