Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Redland City Council mayor and current OSCAR president Melva Hobson says the region's transport strategy needs to be revisited in light of progress on the 2032 Olympic bid.
Former Redland City Council mayor and current OSCAR president Melva Hobson says the region's transport strategy needs to be revisited in light of progress on the 2032 Olympic bid.
Council News

Residents’ group head says Olympics demand transport rethink

Scott Sawyer
17th Jun 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The head of the region's leading residents' association says a transport rethink is needed as a 2032 Olympic bid rapidly gains momentum.

Organisation Sunshine Coast Association of Residents (Oscar Inc) president Melva Hobson said the Sunshine Coast Council needed to revisit its regional transport strategy and assess what was feasible, given the Olympic bid was on the cusp of success.

The Brisbane bid, which would deliver events and facilities in the region, was progressed to the final assessment and vote phase by the International Olympic Committee last week, meaning a green light could be just weeks away.

FINAL DAYS TO ACT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

The Games had been spruiked as a way of fast-tracking major infrastructure delivery which included a heavy rail or fast rail connect to Brisbane, as well as other facilities.

Concept plans for the Coast venues with the Maroochydore CBD.
Concept plans for the Coast venues with the Maroochydore CBD.

Ms Hobson said it was "pointless doing what they're doing now", referring to progressing a mass transit or light rail project, given the latest developments.

She said all three tiers of government needed to sit down and work out what was feasible and achievable in the region now, given the prospect of playing part-host of a future Games.

"They need to consider the Olympics in the whole ongoing development of the regional transport strategy in terms of what's a priority," Ms Hobson said.

"That's what needs to happen."

The International Olympic Committee is set to conduct final scrutiny of the Brisbane bid on July 20-21, ahead of the Tokyo Games, with an announcement of the winning host bid set to follow.

Originally published as Residents' group head says Olympics demand transport rethink

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

brisbane olympics 2032 oscar inc queensland olympics 2032 sunshine coast council sunshine coast light rail sunshine coast mass transit plan sunshine coast olympics transport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Notorious killer’s bittersweet victory against parole board

        Premium Content Notorious killer’s bittersweet victory against parole board

        Crime A notorious Queensland killer has had a victory against the parole board one month before he would be eligible to make a new parole application.

        Livestock property sells under the hammer for $1.575 million

        Premium Content Livestock property sells under the hammer for $1.575 million

        Property The Biloela property sold to locals, who were interested in backgrounding...

        Letters to the editor: ﻿Lead by example or keep quiet

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: ﻿Lead by example or keep quiet

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s view of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Mum ‘felt she was going to die’ in alleged choking attack

        Premium Content Mum ‘felt she was going to die’ in alleged choking attack

        Crime A man accused of choking his mother allegedly grabbed her and pulled her to the...