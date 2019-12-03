Residents have their say at second rehab forum

STARK DIFFERENCE: Mental health, alcohol and other drugs branch of clinical excellence executive director John Allan led the discussion at the second community forum. Picture: Meg Bolton

ABOUT 70 people gathered at the second community forum for the Rockhampton rehabilitation centre last night and the mood was noticeably calmer than the July meeting.

Community members were still divided on whether a drug rehabilitation centre would bring danger to residents but all speakers waited their turn to direct questions at the panel of experts in the government and health sector.

Queensland Health mental health, alcohol and other drugs branch executive director John Allan lead the discussion, which focused on the site progress and the service provided.

The other sites considered, the need for the facility, the dangers of the residential centre and property devaluation were the biggest talking points on both sides of the argument.

