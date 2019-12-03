Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STARK DIFFERENCE: Mental health, alcohol and other drugs branch of clinical excellence executive director John Allan led the discussion at the second community forum. Picture: Meg Bolton
STARK DIFFERENCE: Mental health, alcohol and other drugs branch of clinical excellence executive director John Allan led the discussion at the second community forum. Picture: Meg Bolton
News

Residents have their say at second rehab forum

Meg Bolton
, Meg.Bolton@capnews.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 70 people gathered at the second community forum for the Rockhampton rehabilitation centre last night and the mood was noticeably calmer than the July meeting.

Community members were still divided on whether a drug rehabilitation centre would bring danger to residents but all speakers waited their turn to direct questions at the panel of experts in the government and health sector.

Queensland Health mental health, alcohol and other drugs branch executive director John Allan lead the discussion, which focused on the site progress and the service provided.

The other sites considered, the need for the facility, the dangers of the residential centre and property devaluation were the biggest talking points on both sides of the argument.

More to follow.

community forum drug rehabilitation centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gracemere records highest property sale in four years

        premium_icon Gracemere records highest property sale in four years

        Property “Things are improving well and truly. People are getting the confidence to buy in Gracemere again.”

        New Buddhist temple plans for Rockhampton suburb

        premium_icon New Buddhist temple plans for Rockhampton suburb

        Religion & Spirituality The place of worship would “provide the patrons with diverse types of religious and...

        Your guide to beautifully wrapped gifts this Christmas

        premium_icon Your guide to beautifully wrapped gifts this Christmas

        News Simple act could brighten a child’s day this Christmas.

        • 3rd Dec 2019 6:00 AM
        Council mulls over Capras request for lease extension

        premium_icon Council mulls over Capras request for lease extension

        Council News The club could benefit from a sporting precinct development being built in the...