CONGESTION: A busy Hastings St.
CONGESTION: A busy Hastings St.
Resident’s ingenious solution to fix ‘diabolic’ traffic woes

Caitlin Zerafa
4th Nov 2019 4:56 PM | Updated: 4:56 PM
OFF the back of a busy Noosa Triathlon weekend, a local resident has come up with an idea he believes would solve Hastings Street's "diabolic" traffic woes.

Mark Johnston thinks a fast-moving pedestrian travelator, similar to ones seen in major cities like Hong Kong, could be the answer for which Noosa has been looking.

Mr Johnston said while the idea might seem "unusual" at first, he believed it could be "quite innovative" for the region.

"Hastings St traffic is diabolic, particularly during holiday periods," he said.

"The council has worked hard to solve the problem - free buses, more scooter parks, use of the park for parking, but nothing has really fixed the issue."

Mr Johnston said a fast-moving pedestrian travelator up Noosa Dr from Hastings St to the roundabout at Noosa Junction could solve the current parking and traffic issues.

"It would be a quick transit from Hastings St to Noosa Junction, less than 10 minutes, it is not such a crazy idea."

"In Hong Kong, there are the mid-level pedestrian escalators (or) travelators which work a similar way."

Mr Johnston said a travelator could hold many benefits for the region, including better connecting Hastings St with Noosa Junction.

"This means that Noosa Junction will be activated and more integrated with Hastings St with the free flow of people between the two destinations for shopping, movies and swimming at Hastings St," he said.

"This will make the area more vibrant and lift Noosa Junction.

"Best of all, it would see less use of cars and more people active on their feet.

"What a great way to get cars off the road."

He said the travelator could be designed in such a way to lend itself to Noosa's natural landscape.

"If designed well, it would be very cool and blend in with the surrounding nature up Noosa Drive," Mr Johnston said.

"The pedestrian travelator would become a world known symbol and tourist icon for Noosa."

