Residents invited to learn about $35m Rocky roadworks

Early works in the area have already begun.

Gracemere residents and businesses are invited to find out more about the State Government’s $35 million Lawrie Street upgrade ahead of major works starting later this year.

A series of community information sessions will be held this month at Gracemere Shoppingworld to provide information on the project, which is part of the government’s four-year, $50 billion infrastructure spend.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the upgrades, for which early works had already begun, would create jobs and cater for the growing area, with four lanes to be built from the Capricorn Highway intersection with McLaughlin Street all the way to John Street.

It will also include a new bridge next to Poddy McDonald Bridge at the rail overpass.

“The Lawrie Street upgrade is the next major project in the pipeline for our region, building on the $75 million Capricorn Highway duplication and the $157 million Bruce Highway upgrade in the north of Rockhampton,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“It means jobs at a time when we need them most, and once complete it’ll provide relief for more than 20,000 families and businesses that drive along this stretch of road every day.

“It’s a great opportunity to ask questions and view the project, which is part of a record $17.8 billion regional road and transport budget.”

Information sessions at Gracemere Shoppingworld

Tuesday, February 23: 11am – 3pm

Thursday, February 25: 3pm – 7pm

Saturday, February 27: 10am – 2pm