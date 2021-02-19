Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Early works in the area have already begun.
Early works in the area have already begun.
News

Residents invited to learn about $35m Rocky roadworks

Timothy Cox
19th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gracemere residents and businesses are invited to find out more about the State Government’s $35 million Lawrie Street upgrade ahead of major works starting later this year.

A series of community information sessions will be held this month at Gracemere Shoppingworld to provide information on the project, which is part of the government’s four-year, $50 billion infrastructure spend.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the upgrades, for which early works had already begun, would create jobs and cater for the growing area, with four lanes to be built from the Capricorn Highway intersection with McLaughlin Street all the way to John Street.

It will also include a new bridge next to Poddy McDonald Bridge at the rail overpass.

“The Lawrie Street upgrade is the next major project in the pipeline for our region, building on the $75 million Capricorn Highway duplication and the $157 million Bruce Highway upgrade in the north of Rockhampton,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“It means jobs at a time when we need them most, and once complete it’ll provide relief for more than 20,000 families and businesses that drive along this stretch of road every day.

“It’s a great opportunity to ask questions and view the project, which is part of a record $17.8 billion regional road and transport budget.”

Information sessions at Gracemere Shoppingworld

Tuesday, February 23: 11am – 3pm

Thursday, February 25: 3pm – 7pm

Saturday, February 27: 10am – 2pm

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man stabbed housemate in chest and left him to die

        Premium Content Man stabbed housemate in chest and left him to die

        Crime It was only after the victim called his parents to say goodbye, believing he was dying, that someone came out of their room in the house and helped the victim.

        COVID-19 fragments detected in North Rocky sewage

        Premium Content COVID-19 fragments detected in North Rocky sewage

        Health Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young recommended anyone with symptoms get...

        Lookout and walking track at Mt Archer to close for upgrades

        Premium Content Lookout and walking track at Mt Archer to close for upgrades

        News The closures mark the beginning of a Zamia Walk revitalisation project.

        New $1.5m travelator opens at City Centre Plaza

        Premium Content New $1.5m travelator opens at City Centre Plaza

        Business Local tradies were used in the six month renovations which included fresh paint...