Residents lobbying pays off as council moves to seal rural road

BAJOOL landholders will be rejoicing at the news one of their “shocking” roads is going to be sealed.

It was approved at the Rockhampton Regional Council Infrastructure Committee meeting on Tuesday that part of Bob’s Creek Rd would be sealed.

The sealed section is from the Bruce Hwy intersection down 1.6km and $228,500 has been allocated out of the 2019/20 budget for the works.

The Morning Bulletin published a story in August last year with a resident of the road, Luke Murray.

Bobs Creek Road.

He claimed the road was in “very poor condition” and he was having to buy a new tyre every 10 days.

He also had concerns for his children who caught the school bus and motorists had to stop to let it pass if it was coming towards them on the road.

Council received a request from the Bajool, Marmor and District Ratepayers Association in June this year to vary the rural program to seal a section of the road.

The three sections of Bob's Creek Rd and Upper Ulam Rd to be sealed over the next four years.

The council report states the road has 155 vehicles per day, with 16 per cent heavy vehicles. The Upper Ulam Rd near reserve has 131 vehicles per day, eight per cent of which are heavy vehicles. Two other sections of the road have been allocated to be sealed in the program, to be completed over the next four years.

In 2020/21 further down Bob’s Creek Rd is to be sealed near V Ramm Rd and then Upper Ulam Rd, Barnicoats Corner in 2022/23.

Council civil operations officers said sealing of the section closest to Bruce Hwy will provide a sealed road service for all using the road from the Bruce Hwy to Barnicoats corner and would provide a greater benefit to the ratepayers than sealing the section near the reserve.