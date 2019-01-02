Residents move into new Coast development

Tom and Carol Blacklaw_with the keys to their home in Sage Landing Stage One at Buderim.

Tom and Carol Blacklaw_with the keys to their home in Sage Landing Stage One at Buderim.

DEVELOPER of the popular Sage Landing development in Buderim, HMR Projects is celebrating the completion of the sold-out Stage One with the final owners taking possession of their luxury home in time for Christmas.

Ray White Buderim real estate agent Lew Pottinger said it he was thrilled to see the successful project come to fruition and had no doubt that all the Stage One buyers enjoyed a relaxed Christmas in the new close-knit community.

"We knew this project would be popular with locals and they have certainly embraced Sage Landing with the majority of buyers being Buderim locals looking to downsize to a more manageable home, without compromising on comfort and luxury,” Mr Pottinger said.

"We have hosted a few get-togethers with the buyers over the past few months and every indication is that this boutique enclave will have a thriving social scene with like-minded people enjoying all that this exclusive development has to offer.”

Sage Landing new owners Tom and Carol Blacklaw said it was a bonus to be able to move into their new home, just in time for the family to join them for Christmas.

Tom and Carol Blacklaw_with the keys to their home in Sage Landing Stage One at Buderim.

"One of the reasons we loved Sage Landing was that we could downsize without the compromise and our home is still big enough for our family to come and stay for holidays,” Ms Blacklaw said.

"We just love Buderim and we love that we can walk to the village from our new home.

"It's luxurious, yet low maintenance which means we can look forward to enjoying more time caravanning next year, playing tennis, fishing and spending time with family and friends.”

With Stage One of Sage Landing now complete, HMR Projects will turn its attention to The Final Release at Sage Landing with construction of this last stage commencing in February 2019.

HMR Projects director Ken Reed said he was sure The Final Release would tick all the boxes for buyers who love what Buderim has to offer and are looking for a new level of sophistication, while still enjoying a low-maintenance home they can lock-up-and-leave.

"The Final Release maintains all the character and quality associated with Sage Landing to date, and includes five thoughtfully designed homes in an exclusive, private community,” Mr Reed said.

"The homes have been designed to embrace the coastal climate, with cross ventilation to take advantage of the northerly aspect, and abundant natural light flooding each home thanks to 2.7m high ceilings, internal courtyards and atrium-style voids.”

"We have also managed to create homes that achieve a more modest environmental footprint - every home has solar power as standard, with off-the-grid capabilities an optional extra, as well as various fixtures and fittings used to create better energy efficiency within the buildings.”

"The Final Release offers owners the opportunity to future-proof their lifestyle with luxurious homes that provide a low maintenance lifestyle with a high quality build and smarter design,” Mr Reed said.

Homes in Final Release at Sage Landing all have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, ducted air conditioning, double lock-up garages, nbn connectivity and spacious, north-facing entertainment areas.

The development is another excellent example of the boutique, luxury developments with which HMR Projects has become synonymous.

The company is owned and managed by the Reed family whose reputation for building quality developments started in the 1980's and resulted in a significant contribution to the Sunshine Coast skyline over the past 30 years, including but not limited to developments such as Platinum, Aurora, Riva and m1 Apartments in Maroochydore, Chancellor Village and Flame Tree Pocket in Sippy Downs.

HMR's recent boutique developments include Elevate, Aspects and Cottman Place in Buderim, Midpoint Apartments in Morningside and Latitude Coolum Beach which launched last month.

To find out more or register your interest, please visit www.sagelanding.com.au or contact Ray White Buderim's Lew Pottinger on 0419 788 547 or Judy Wild 0419 798 905.

Photos View Photo Gallery

FAST FACTS

The Final Release - Sage Landing

17 Sage Street, Buderim

Developer: HMR Projects

Location: Secluded cul-de-sac, just five minutes' walk from the vibrant Buderim Village high street.

Description: A stylish, spacious and sophisticated product with low maintenance, beautiful landscaping. The Final Release at Sage Landing features five three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes across two levels.

Size: Homes from 233sq m-262sq m

Price: From $859,000

Key Dates: Construction starts February 2019. Expected completion August 2019

Agent: Lew Pottinger and Judy Wild at Ray White Buderim

Contact: 0419 788 547, 0419 798 905