Residents' patience is running out over lengthy road works

WILLIAM McLeod is among a number of Rockhampton residents on Upper Dawson Rd who are losing patience over a lengthy street reconstruction project.

Mr McLeod moved to Upper Dawson Rd six months ago and said since the works had started he could barely get out of his driveway.

He said it was meant to take two weeks but has been going for "more than two months”.

He is concerned the works between King St and Brecknell St are going to take much longer.

Upper Dawson Rd, Rockhampton. Maddelin McCosker

"I don't see why they can't be done with this already,” Mr McLeod said.

"My son can't even catch the bus to school because of road works. It's an inconvenience.”

Despite Mr McLeod's concerns, Cr Tony Williams, chair of council's infrastructure committee, said the works were needed, and he was grateful for residents' patience.

"We have been striving to undertake the works quickly and maintain use of the road when possible, however we do understand that it has caused some inconvenience, and we want to thank residents for bearing with us throughout,” Cr Williams said.

"The work includes the installation of a stormwater pipe and manholes as well as subsoil drainage, the construction of a kerb and channel as well as a concrete footpath, road pavement and a new asphalt seal.

"The works are progressing on schedule, and when the current works are complete we will move on to upgrading the section between Brecknell St and Spencer St, before moving on to the section from Prospect St to Parnell St.”

According to Rockhampton Regional Council, the works between King St and Brecknell St began in May and is scheduled to be complete by the end of the month.

Upset with the lack of action from council, a concerned Upper Dawson Rd resident, who wished to remain anonymous, started a petition to have the speed limit lowered and a pedestrian crossing installed earlier this year.

She originally told The Morning Bulletin it was only a matter of time before one of the many near misses or accidents on the busy road became a fatality.

Divisional councillor Drew Wickerson said he understood a number of residents on Upper Dawson Rd were awaiting the outcome of the petition that was tabled earlier this year detailing some road safety concerns.

"I want to assure residents that their concerns are being taken seriously,” he said.

"Council officers have launched an investigation into the items raised in the petition, and we have also commenced a corridor study of Upper Dawson Rd to investigate capacity and access along the road.

"Once the results of these have been brought to the council table we will have more of an idea of any future steps that need to be undertaken to ensure the safety of Upper Dawson Rd.”

Up to date information about the works is available on the Works in My Area section of council's website.

Motorists using Upper Dawson Road are urged to obey all road signs and signed detours to help ensure the safety of workers and other road users.