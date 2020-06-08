Resident’s relief: ’It’s been a long time coming’

TODAY George Flintham marks 70 years as a Bouldercombe resident.

In that time, he’s seen the town go through several changes. Living in Nugget Ave, he was one of the landowners who’ve seen their road sealed with bitumen as part of recent works by Rockhampton Regional Council.

“It’s been a long time coming, I hope more roads are improved,” he said this week.

Mr Flintham expressed his relief as it has taken away one less domestic worry for families.

“It’s badly needed, stops the dust coming into the house,” he said.

Nugget Ave in Bouldercombe is sealed with bitumen.

Mr Flintham said his sister lived next door, and before the road was bitumened, she would need to clean the house every couple of days as a result of the drifting dust particles.

“I’ve seen quite a few other roads improved in the past five to six years,” he said.

The proud resident shared his history with the town he’s called home for seven decades.

In his younger days, he would fossick around the Mount Usher area, and while he didn’t yield many great finds, he enjoyed the experience.

Now residents have really struck gold. Rockhampton Regional Council is pouring $250,000 into improving roads in Bouldercombe as works begin this week.

As the rural town is gifted with more bitumen sealed residential roads, Bouldercombe residents can expect a smoother drive along Aremby Rd.

Infrastructure spokesman, Councillor Tony Williams said 750m of the road would be given a spruce up.

Oleander Ave in Bouldercombe is given a new lease on life.

“It’s going to make a real difference … and we are widening it too,” he said.

“This will connect the sealed area at the end of Gumtree Ave and the concrete floodway, making for a smoother drive all around.”

The council will also add traversable table drains, realign the road slightly, and place signage as part of the new works.

This comes after $290,000 was spent on sealing 830m of Nugget Ave and 150m of Oleander Ave which was finished last month. “Our crews are out there now doing the work on Aremby Rd work, and are due to finish in early July,” he said.

“I want to thank the community for their patience while we get this done, and hope they’re looking forward to enjoying the benefits.”