CROC WATCH: Mackay residents have reported a number of croc sightings in the Mackay region. | Stock Image
News

Residents report croc sightings in region's waterways

Ashley Pillhofer
20th Dec 2018 1:06 PM
EAGLE-EYED residents have reported a series of crocodile sightings around the region.

Reports from the public suggest crocs have been spotted at Hay Point, Blacks Beach as well as Eimeo Beach.

A photo shared by North Queensland Bulk Ports showed what appeared to be a crocodile almost fully submerged near the boat ramp at Half Tide Tug Harbour on Wednesday.

The string of sightings come

shortly after north Queenslanders were warned to take precautions and watch out for crocodiles after heavy rainfall caused by ex-tropical cyclone Owen.

After the deluge, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made a public statement saying the large reptiles had been spotted in the floodwaters and urged people to be on the lookout.

Despite the unofficial croc sightings, the Department of Environment and Science, which keeps a record of crocodile sightings, has not been informed of any recent sightings in the Mackay region.

The last local sighting officially recorded by the department was at Armit Island in the Whitsundays on December 11.

In this case, crocodile tracks were reported on the island but no further action was required by the department.

Have you spotted a crocodile in Mackay waterways?

Email us at news@dailymercury.com.au

Mackay Daily Mercury

