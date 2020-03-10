Menu
RESOURCES: Clive Weeks looks forward to the addition of four additional firefighters in Emerald.
News

Residents safer as Emerald acquires more fireys

Timothy Cox
10th Mar 2020 11:45 AM
A FULL complement of permanent staff will soon man the Emerald Fire Station – a first for the station since its construction eight years ago.

Four additional firefighters will be posted to Emerald to keep the station running five days a week.

Emerald Fire Service acting area commander Clive Weeks said the increased manpower would help keep the town and its surrounds safer, especially during the busy period of 8am to 5pm.

“We’ll have a full complement, which is generally a station officer and three firefighters to enable the guys to do their job safely.

“During daylight hours, when we sometimes struggle to get auxiliary crews, now there’ll be a permanent crew.

“Now auxiliaries will be able to focus more on training. It’s a very positive thing for the community.”

The additions are part of a State Government program promised at the 2017 election.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the firefighters would start work in the Central Highlands in the coming months.

“The four new, permanent firefighters for the Central Highlands are part of a contingent of 29 highly-trained fire experts to be stationed in areas hit hard by recent bushfires.

“With predictions of longer and more intense bushfire seasons, this new, permanent firefighter presence in Emerald ensures we have the right firefighting resources when and where they’re needed.”

