Residents share top priorities on a Gracemere wishlist

New house development in Gracemere in 2010. Zamia Way running along bottom of pic.

A HIGH school, better roads, a 24/7 police station and a KFC are at the top of Gracemere residents wishlists but what they really want can’t be bought.

They want their own postcode.

The town shares the 4702 postcode with more than 85 towns spread right across the Central Queensland region including Etna Creek, Shoalwater, Parkhurst, Joskeleigh, Comet, Coorooman, Alton Downs, Anakie, Baralaba, Banana, Blackdown, Bluff, Gemfields, Mt Chalmers, Nine Mile and Jambin.

There has been a fight over the years from residents and council to the Federal Government and Australia Post but despite 69 per cent of residents voting in 2017 to be moved into Rockhampton’s 4700 postcode, it was rejected.

Rockhampton Regional Council is hosting a roundtable in Gracemere next month and ahead of it, The Morning Bulletin put a call out asking what the town needs.

Along with the postcode saga, comments included a playground at Anna Meares Park, a new bridges with four lanes to ease congestion, a motel, shopping centre expansion and traffic lights at Lawrie and Ranger St.

Some pipe dreams included a Bunnings, Ikea, Aldi, Kmart and Big W.

Others wanted more takeaway shops, longer business hours and more bike lanes, paths, parks and gardens.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the roundtable was part of a wider Growing Gracemere strategy being developed by the council.

“Council has worked hard to bring new projects funded by all levels of government to Gracemere, including the highly popular children’s wet play area at Cedric Archer Park, the upgrades and beautification on Lawrie Street, and the new play equipment and SES building at Conaghan Park,” she said.

“We are also continuing to invest in the work at Touch of Paradise, which I have no doubt will become one of the most beautiful places in the area.

“We know Gracemere is a pivotal part of the growth of our great region and we know there is more we can do, but we need your help.

“The roundtable is the community’s opportunity to help us map out Gracemere’s future and make sure everyone knows it is a vibrant place with an exciting future, and a wonderful place to raise a family.

“Anyone who cares about this town, has ideas about how it can grow, or knows of an opportunity should come along and make their voice heard.

“We want your ideas and your feedback. We want a strong foundation of the community’s desires for us to build on so we can deliver a Growing Gracemere strategy which really delivers.”

The roundtable will be held at the Gracemere Community Centre from 6pm — 8pm on Tuesday, November 12.

People interested in coming are invited to email mayor@rrc.qld.gov.au, call 1300 22 55 77.