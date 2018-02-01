Residents speak out about lack of post service at the coast

The Pines resident Tara Dixon and her son Wyatt with their letterbox that has not been used for 2 years.

MOVING into a brand-new house with a four-week-old would be hard enough on it's own - let alone dealing with mail issues as well.

Tara Dixon and her husband, Nathan, moved into their new home at The Pines in Hidden Valley near Yeppoon in August 2015.

Dealing with a newborn and unpacking at the same time, mail was the least of Tara's problems until she realised she wasn't getting anyl.

"The only reason we found out was that I got a text saying our modem for internet was ready to be be picked up,” she said.

"We thought it might take a bit longer being redirected.”

It wasn't what she had expected to occur when she moved into the up and coming coastal estate.

"I was angry, I was a new mum, I wasn't sleeping and I had to go to the Post Office to fill out paperwork to get mail, it's just something so simple that you wouldn't think would be an issue,” she said.

"We were furious at the time, it was just because we were left in the dark.

"We had already set up a re-directory and had to cancel that, it was just a huge muck around.

"The main thing was not being told.”

Two and a half years later, the postie bike still hasn't made it down Ms Dixon's street and as more residents are moving into the estate, the chorus is getting louder.

"We were one of the first lots, I think there was only five other families that were living here then, there would have be over 200 now, it keeps growing,” Ms Dixon said.

"Everyone is really frustrated that no one can communicate with us about it.

"And we don't live out of town in the middle of nowhere, we are five minutes out of town.”

While residents were able to access PO Boxes for a cheaper price, not everything could be mailed to them.

"On eBay they don't accept PO Boxes so you would really have to look at the delivery terms and conditions, it took a lot of mucking around and I just didn't worry about it,” Ms Dixon said.

"Courier companies charge you to deliver to PO Boxes which I learnt the hard way, it was a simple letter that got sent through a different company and I had to pay $1.60 to pick it up.”

But there is good news on the horizon.

The Morning Bulletin spoke with Australia Post yesterday morning in regards to the lack of service.

Late yesterday afternoon, Australia Post got in touch, releasing the follow statement.

"We are pleased to report that residents in The Pines estate will receive street delivery services from March 1. Residents can expect to receive information about the new services from tomorrow,” the statement read.

The commencement of the postal service was music to Ms Dixon's ears.

"It's absolutely amazing, it is a huge inconvenience especially having a small child,” she said.

"It has taken so long to sort out.”

The paperwork game hasn't ended just yet though.

"We have to get the re-directory from the PO Box now to our home address, so that is an extra cost,” Ms Dixon said.

All in all, it is finally a win for residents.

"We are going to have to clean out our cobwebs now because our mailboxes have sat useless for the past two years,” Ms Dixon said.

"And everyone will have to make sure they have house letters on them because a lot of them don't.”