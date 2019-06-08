Residents startled by big bang from electricity transformer

The broken pole top transformer at Biloela on Saturday. It is not known what caused the fault.

3PM: IT IS not known what caused the damage to the pole top transformer in Biloela however Ergon Energy crews are working to replace it.

2PM: Ergon has confirmed crews are working to restore power to customers in Biloela.

An Ergon Energy spokesperson told The Morning Bulletin this afternoon the outage was caused by an equipment fault to a pole top transformer.

Power will be restored as soon as is possible once it is safe to do so, they said.

1.30PM: THE amount of customers affected by a power outage in Biloela has whittled down to 94.

This is in the areas of Callide, Park, Kariboe, Murchinson, Dunn, Grevillea and Washpool Sts.

11.45AM: BILOELA residents had their peaceful Saturday mornings interrupted with a rather loud bang as a electricity transformer exploded.

The incident occurred around 11am and a total of 1, 089 homes have lost power including homes on Buckland, Malakoff, Tiamby, Collins, Oakey, Mimosa, Bell and Sts.

Power is also flickering on and off in Mount Murchinson.

It is believed the blown transformer was at Dunn St, next to the auction yard.

Ergon Energy could not confirm when the power would be back on at this stage.

Ergon Energy confirmed they are looking into the issue.