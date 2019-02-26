Residents taking advantage of reduced vaccinations for dogs

Paws for a Purpose co-founder and director Mark Kelman held a number parvo virus vaccination clinics in the Rockhampton area over the past five months.

Paws for a Purpose co-founder and director Mark Kelman held a number parvo virus vaccination clinics in the Rockhampton area over the past five months. Contributed

MORE than 300 dogs in the Rockhampton region are safe from fatal viruses as a result of council's clinics.

As part of the local laws program, microchipping and vaccinations are available to eligible residents at a reduced rate.

Rockhampton Regional Council held four clinics from October 2018 to February 2019.

From this, 250 dogs were microchipped and 376 were vaccinated.

Council reported "this is a very positive outcome and a great step towards minimising the spread of life-threatening viruses including parvovirus, distemper and infectious hepatitis”.

It also means those microchipped dogs can now be returned to their rightful owners if they escape from home or end up in the pound.

These clinics were a joint initiative of Rockhampton Regional Council, Paws for a Purpose, Torenbeek Vet Clinic and the Alma Street Veterinary Hospital.

For the same period of the previous five months, 782 new dogs were also registered with council.

This brought the total of new dog registrations for the financial year to date to 1,379.

12, 676 dog registrations have also been renewed in the financial year so far.