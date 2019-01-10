Menu
Ergon energy wants customers to secure their dog with Ergon for the purpose of meter reading.
Kevin Farmer
Residents to restrain dogs for energy workers

by Jack Evans
10th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
METER readers and Ergon workers will no longer enter a premises with unrestrained dogs as part of new internal safety measures implemented by the energy provider.

The energy provider has noticed an increase in the frequency of incidents between workers and unrestrained dogs.

There were 71 injuries from dog bites and 199 other incidents and close-calls between July 2017 and October 2018.

"The safety of our employees has to come first and that means if there is a dog on a property that isn't restrained.

We won't go in to do work of any kind,” Area Manager Wayne Alderman said.

Ergon said there are some alternatives available for those not wanting t restrain their dogs.

"In some cases where there is a dangerous dog or known access issue, a remote read meter may be installed.”

The new Safe Entry measures will begin January 14, and will apply to all properties regardless of whether they are in an urban or rural setting.

"Ergon Energy will work with our customers and communities to make the new safety measures work so we have a good outcome for our people and our customers,” Mr Alderman said.

